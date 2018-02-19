Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CAS launches case against Russian curler Krushelnitckii for doping rules violation

Sport
February 19, 10:06 UTC+3

Meldonium has been on the list of banned substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency since January 1, 2016

Alexander Krushelnitckii

Alexander Krushelnitckii

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 19. /TASS/. The Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has launched a case against Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii for doping rules violation, the court said in a release.

No hearing date has been fixed yet.

The Sport FM radio station earlier reported that Krushelnitckii tested positive for meldonium. Krushelnitckii won bronze with Anastasia Bryzgalova in the mixed doubles at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Meldonium has been on the list of banned substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since January 1, 2016. Since 2016 almost 300 Russian athletes have tested positive for this substance, and later WADA released data of an intermediate research into the substance withdrawal time, after which most Russian and foreign athletes were acquitted. The organization made a decision that the concentration of less than one microgram of meldonium per milliliter in an athlete’s doping test made before March 1, 2016, is permissible.

