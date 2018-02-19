Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian consumer watchdog launches 2018 FIFA World Cup hotline

Sport
February 19, 8:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The World Cup will be held in 11 Russian cities

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. On Monday, Russia’s consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is launching a national hotline for complaints concerning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the watchdog said in a statement published on its website.

"On February 19, a national hotline is being launched for complaints concerning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will remain open until the end of the tournament," the statement reads. "Rospotrebnadzor experts will provide people with information related to hotel accommodation prices, World Cup merchandise sales and ways to protects consumer rights," the watchdog added.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

2018 World Cup in Russia
