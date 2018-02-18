Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IOC says keeps close eye on situation around possible doping abuse by OAR team member

Sport
February 18, 17:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Sport FM radio station citing its source told about a positive doping test of Russia’s bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitzky

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday it is keeping a close eye on the situation around an Olympic athlete from Russia who is suspected of doping abuse.

A spokesman for the team of Olympic Athletes from Russian (OAR) Konstantin Vybornov said earlier in the day that a Russian athlete, participating in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, is suspected of a doping rules violation.

On Sunday, the Sport FM radio station citing its source told about a positive doping test of Russia’s bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitzky (curling).

"Today [February 18], our delegation has received an official notification from the International Olympic Committee about a possible doping abuse," Vybornov said. "We are not naming the athlete, or the kind of sports, before the B test’s results are announced - which is due within next 24 hours."

The Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang will close on February 25.

Реклама