PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 18. /TASS/. An athlete from Russia, Ilia Burov, won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in South Korea's PyeongChang on Sunday.

Ilia won in Freestyle Skiing's Men's Aerials Final with the score of 122.17. The first place is taken by Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko (128.51), and China's Jia Zongyang was the second (128.05).

The Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team has won eleven medals at the Games.

The Winter Olympic Games will close on February 25.