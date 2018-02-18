Russian athlete at Olympic Games suspected of doping abuse

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 18. /TASS/. A Russian athlete, participating in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, is suspected of a doping abuse, the Olympic Athletes from Russia’s press-attache Konstantin Vybornov told TASS on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Sport FM radio station referring to a source said about a positive doping test of Russia’s bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitzky (curling).

"Today [February 18], our delegation has received an official notification from the International Olympic Committee about a possible doping abuse," he said. "We are not naming the athlete, or the kind of sports, before the B test’s results are announced - which is due within next 24 hours."

Head of Russia’s Curling Federation Dmitry Svishchev told TASS earlier on Sunday, the athlete in a conversation with him had refuted the claims he had taken meldonium.

The Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang will close on February 25.