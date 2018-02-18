Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Athletes from Russia are recommended to spend less time in social networks

Sport
February 18, 10:03 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Earlier Russian athletes at the Games repeatedly reported about situations when someone tried to provoke them in social networks

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 18. /TASS/. Olympic athletes from Russia are recommended to spend less time in social networks during the Games in Pyeongchang to avoid provocation, head of Russian delegation Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters.

"First of all, I would like to say that all these about-sport conversations do not bring anything good. It does not contribute unity into the team, it does not bring anything good to our athletes who now need support. Such talks play directly into the hands of our rivals. We tell the guys to spend less time on social networks," the sport official said.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

There is a chance that if the demands of the IOC are observed, the ban on the Russian National Olympic Committee will be lifted and Russian athletes will be allowed to carry the national flag at the Olympics’ closing ceremony. The Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang are held on February 9-25.

