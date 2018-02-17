Olympic hockey players from Russia beat Team USA 4-0 in preliminary round

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 17. /TASS/. The team of Russian ice hockey players, who are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang under the neutral status, ended the preliminary round in Group B with a stunning 4-0 win over the US at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang on Saturday and made it to the quarterfinals.

It was the perfect way to finish the group stages and qualify for the Olympic Games quarter-finals in South Korea! The photos are available: https://t.co/7liCKEkxiG pic.twitter.com/BkUr0i8rxU — Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) 17 February 2018

Nikolai Prokhorkin netted twice in the 8th and 23rd minutes, while Ilya Kovalchuk scored two more goals within a minute (in the 40th and 41st minutes).

The ice hockey team from Russia began its journey at the 2018 Olympics with a 2-3 defeat to Slovakia on Wednesday but on Friday they recovered with a crushing 8-2 win over Slovenia.

In a parallel match, Slovakia drew 2-2 with Slovenia, which allows Russian ice hockey players to top Group B.

The first four teams (the groups’ first-placed teams and the best among second-placed teams) will start play-offs in quarterfinals. Russian athletes have topped their group and so they will continue performing at the quarterfinals. Potential opponents of the Olympic athletes from Russia will become known after the preliminary matches due to end on February 18.

The Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinals will take place on February 21.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude on February 25.