Olympic athletes from Russia win bronze medal in Ladies' 4 x 5km Relay

Sport
February 17, 13:52 UTC+3

Norway won the gold medal, and Sweden - the silver

PYEONGCHANG, February 17. /TASS/. Skiers Natalia Nepryayeva, Yulia Belorukova, Anastasiya Sedova and Anna Nechayevskaya won the bronze medal in the Games’ Cross Country Skiing’s Ladies’ 4 x 5km Relay.

Norway won the gold medal, and Sweden - the silver.

The Russian skiers won a relay at Olympic Games for the first time since 2006.

In late 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude on February 25.

