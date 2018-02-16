Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Olympic snowboarder from Russia successfully undergoes surgery

Sport
February 16, 18:13 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

On Thursday, Olyunin fell during the snowboard cross semifinal

Nikolay Olyunin

Nikolay Olyunin

© EPA/BARBARA GINDL

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 16. /TASS/. Russian snowboarder Nikolay Olyunin has successfully undergone a surgery on Friday, the athlete’s wife Maria said on Instagram.

On Thursday, Olyunin fell during the snowboard cross semifinal at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang and suffered an injury.

According to Maria, he was diagnosed with meniscal tea and a fracture. "One of his bones pressed hard on another so they filled the newly emerged space with a hard bone," the snowboarder’s wife wrote.

"A lot of work has been done. Thanks to our guys and doctors from the Olympic Committee, who did everything possible to connect us with the best experts. Thanks everyone for support," Maria added.

Olyunin won silver in the snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and gold at the 2015 Universiade.

2018 Winter Olympics
