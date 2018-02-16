IOC official accuses those snubbing athletes from Russia of violating Olympic principles

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. A member of the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board has accused Olympians demonstrating disdain or deliberately avoiding Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) of violating Olympic principles, Insidethegames said on Friday.

An incident was reported among a Canadian athlete and an OAR team member before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Apart from that, OAR skeleton racer Nikita Tregubov said US athletes had been refusing to greet him.

"I think that is very sad because we know for sure that the Russian athletes here have gone through a lot of tests, re-testing and background checking," Gunilla Lindberg, chair of the IOC's Coordination Commission for Pyeongchang 2018, was quoted as saying.

"It is not in the Olympic spirit not to talk to your fellow competitors," she stressed.

Following suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership with IOC, Russian athletes are competing at the PyeongChang Olympics under the Olympic flag in the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR). It is not ruled out that ROC’s membership may be reinstated on the last day of the Games to make it possible for athletes from Russia to take part in the closing ceremony under the national flag.