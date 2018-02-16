Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia launches language courses for football fans abroad

Sport
February 16, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in summer in 11 Russian cities

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Centers of Science and Culture based abroad have launched short Russian language courses for football fans who will be willing to attend the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup, the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) said in a statement on Friday.

"The Russian Centers of Science and Culture have inaugurated Football Fan Houses, where people can receive comprehensive information about the rules of entering Russia and staying in the country, as well as about the capabilities of the host cities, including their tourism industry," the statement reads. "Besides, it is possible to acquire FAN IDs at the Russian Centers of Science and Culture in Italy, Germany, Serbia, Spain and Finland," Rossotrudnichestvo added.

The Russian Centers of Science and Culture (particularly those in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Serbia, Egypt and Argentina) have also launched short Russian language courses.

"A special Russian language course will acquaint football fans with the Russian language and the country’s culture," the statement says.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Show more
2018 World Cup in Russia
