Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian speed skater Voronina wins Olympic bronze in Ladies’ 5,000 meters

Sport
February 16, 15:35 UTC+3

Dutch speed skater Esmee Visser won the gold and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took the silver

Share
1 pages in this article
Natalia Voronina

Natalia Voronina

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG, February 16. /TASS/. Russian speed skater Natalia Voronina raced to bronze on Friday in Ladies’ 5,000 meters competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Dutch speed skater Esmee Visser won the gold with the result of 6 minutes 50.23 seconds and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic, who currently holds the world record on this distance, finished second 1.62 seconds behind Visset to take the silver medal.

Alexei Kravtsov, the president of the Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU), said in an interview with TASS that the bronze of Voronina was an unbelievable result and could be compared to winning the gold.

Read also

Prime Minister congratulates Russian athletes with 2018 Olympics silver, bronze

Sports minister hopes Russian athletes will achieve good results at 2018 Olympics

Olympic ice hockey: Team of players from Russia blazes past Slovenia with 8-2 win

Russian skeleton racer Tregubov wins Olympic silver in PyeongChang

Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness

"I hoped that she would finish in the top five," Kravtsov said. "I could not believe it until the very end as the Dutch speed skaters clocked fantastic time in the beginning."

"Natalia is a great athlete as she did it under such conditions and it is unbelievable," he said. "This medal is worth the gold."

Russian athletes won two bronze and one silver medals on Friday in PyeongChang. The team of Olympic athletes from Russia is currently 15 in the medal standings of the 2018 Winter Games with a total of eight medals - two silver and six bronze.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude on February 25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
2
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
3
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
4
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
5
Northern Sea Route may make it possible to change logistical flows in Russia
6
US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers
7
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама