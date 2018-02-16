Russian skier Spitsov wins bronze in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 16. /TASS/. Russian skier Denis Spitsov has won bronze in the men's 15-kilometer free cross-country skiing event at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. He covered the distance in 34:06.9.

Switzerland’s Dario Cologna (33.43.9) won gold and Norway’ Simen Krueger (34.02.2) took silver.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Andrey Melnichenko came 14th (35.02.1), Andrey Larkov was 20th (35.25.1), while Alexey Vitsenko came 49th (36.46.4).

Spitsov’s bronze is the first Olympic medal won by a Russian skier in the men's 15-kilometer free cross-country skiing event.

Denis Spitsov, 21, earlier came fourth in the 30-kilometer cross-country skiathlon event at the PyeongChange Olympics

Since Russia’s Olympic Committee has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee, the country’s athletes are competing at the PyeongChang Games as neutrals. They have so far won a total of seven medals (two silvers and five bronzes).