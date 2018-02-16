Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian skeleton racer Tregubov wins Olympic silver in PyeongChang

Sport
February 16, 7:11 UTC+3

The gold went to South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin, British slider Dom Parsons was third

Nikita Tregubov

Nikita Tregubov

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 16. /TASS/. An Olympic athlete from Russia, Nikita Tregubov, won the silver medal in men’s skeleton Olympic competition in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Friday.

"Winning an Olympic silver feels absolutely incredible. The training was difficult like never before, but I’m glad that I was able to cope with all difficulties and nervousness and became a silver medalist. It’s sad that my teammates could not be here by my side. I fought not only for myself, I fought for them as well," Tregubov told TASS.

The 23-year-old Russian athlete was second in the first heat, fourth - in the second, fifth - in the third. However, his successful performance in the final heat brought him silver with the final result of 3 minutes 22.18 seconds.

"I’m very glad for Nikita, he did a great job," his coach Anatoly Chelyshev told TASS by phone. "I expected a medal from him, he lived up to those expectations and his performance was stable during all the four heats."

The gold went to South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin (3 minutes 20.55 seconds). British slider Dom Parsons was third (3 minutes 22.20 seconds).

"As a coach, I had a realistic look and was aware that it will be too hard to fight for the gold. The South Korean had an advantage on this track," the coach added. "He slid down this track about 200-300 times, while Nikita - only 40, and that’s a big difference. Besides, he had to be extremely cautious during the running start."

Danil Chaban, the main coach of Russia’s bobsled and skeleton team, said Tregubov "accomplished his main task."

"Nikita was alone in PyeongChang [as the IOC did not invite all Russian skeleton coaches], we gave him advice by phone," Chaban said. "We analyze videos that he had sent to us. We tried to help him remotely. Undoubtedly, given the circumstances, this is a special medal."

