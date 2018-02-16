Lokomotiv beats Nice 3:2 in UEFA Europa League as Fernandes scores hat-trick

NICE /France/, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow defeated France’s Nice 3:2 in the first leg of UEFA Europa League’s round of 32 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France.

Mario Balotelli’s early double on the fourth and 28th minute seemingly put Nice in charge, but Manuel Fernandes' penalty on the stroke of half-time turned the tide. Lokomotiv managed to recover with a hat trick scored by Fernandes (on the 45th, 69th and 77th minute).

The second leg will be held at Moscsow’s RZD-Arena on February 22.