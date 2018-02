MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow lost 1:3 to Spain’s Athletic in the first leg of UEFA Europa League’s round of 32 at Moscow’s Otkrytiye Arena stadium on Thursday.

Aritz Aduriz stroke twice for Athletic on the 22nd and 39th minute, while Mikel Rico scored the third goal on the 45th minute.

Spartak’s Luiz Adriano fired one back in second half, on the 60th minute.

The two teams will face each other again in the second leg in Spain on February 22.