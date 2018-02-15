Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IPC grants initial registration for Russia's 'neutral' delegation to 2018 Paralympics

February 15, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The final registration will be granted on March 1

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has granted an initial registration to the application of the Russian delegation for the participation in the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Russian delegation currently consists of 81 people, including 33 Para athletes and seven sighted guides. A decision regarding three more Para athletes from Russia is expected to be made in 7-10 days.

Read also

Most Paralympic athletes from Russia seek to participate in PyeongChang Games

The IPC hosted on Thursday in Germany a session with the representatives from the RPC on the details of Russian Para athletes participation in the upcoming 2018 Winter Paralympics, RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov attended the session.

"During the session today we discussed a set of issues regarding the participation of our Para athletes in the Paralympics," Rozhkov said. "We have agreed that since little time was left, members of the delegation will receive the accreditations upon their arrival at the Paralympic Village."

"The final registration will be granted on March 1 and the first group of Para athletes will move into the Village on March 3," he said. "We have also agreed that Para athletes, who have scheduled competitions next day after the start of the Paralympics, will be not taking part in the opening ceremony."

On January 29, the IPC announced that it kept in force the suspension of the RPC "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria."

According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren."

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-18, in the neutral status.

