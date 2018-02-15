Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

National football teams’ Top 10 unchanged in FIFA’s new World Ranking edition

Sport
February 15, 14:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are reigning World Champions Germany, followed by Brazil and Portugal

Share
1 pages in this article
German national football team

German national football team

© AP Photo/Michael Probst

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The top ten of the national football teams remained unchanged compared to January in the new monthly rating list of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, published on Thursday.

Read also

Putin hopes Russia’s football squad will perform consistently at 2018 World Cup

"Just 34 international friendlies, 28 of which were in Africa, came into the equation, resulting in a static top 15 that is still headed by Germany, Brazil and Portugal - 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, all unchanged," the FIFA said in its statement.

Russia, which will be hosting the FIFA World Cup this year, did not play friendly matches in January, but climbed one place up compared to the previous month and now stands 61st with 534 points. Its slight ascend owed to the drop of the team from Cote d’Ivoire, which is now 71st with 476 points.

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are reigning World Champions Germany (1,602 points), followed by Brazil (1,484), Portugal (1,358), Argentina (1,348), Belgium (1,325), Spain (1,231), Poland (1,213), Switzerland (1,190), France (1,183) and Chile (1,153).

The next edition of FIFA’s ranking list is due to be published on March 15, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама