National football teams’ Top 10 unchanged in FIFA’s new World Ranking edition

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The top ten of the national football teams remained unchanged compared to January in the new monthly rating list of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, published on Thursday.

"Just 34 international friendlies, 28 of which were in Africa, came into the equation, resulting in a static top 15 that is still headed by Germany, Brazil and Portugal - 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, all unchanged," the FIFA said in its statement.

Russia, which will be hosting the FIFA World Cup this year, did not play friendly matches in January, but climbed one place up compared to the previous month and now stands 61st with 534 points. Its slight ascend owed to the drop of the team from Cote d’Ivoire, which is now 71st with 476 points.

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are reigning World Champions Germany (1,602 points), followed by Brazil (1,484), Portugal (1,358), Argentina (1,348), Belgium (1,325), Spain (1,231), Poland (1,213), Switzerland (1,190), France (1,183) and Chile (1,153).

The next edition of FIFA’s ranking list is due to be published on March 15, 2018.