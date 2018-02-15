Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 15. /TASS/. Snowboarder from Russia Nikolay Olyunin suffered an injury during the snowboard cross semifinal at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, President of the Russian Snowboard Federation Denis Tikhomirov told TASS.

The athlete qualified to the next stage of the competition but wasn’t able to participate due to the injury.

Doctors believe that Olyunin has broken a leg, a source in the ream said, adding that the athlete had been hospitalized.

Olyunin won silver in the snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games.