Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 15. /TASS/. Figure skaters from Russia Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who came fourth in the pairs skating event at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, had failed to control their nerves to win a medal, Morozov himself told reporters.

A thing to note is that the pair was second after the short program.

"We failed to control our nerves," Morozov said.

"We have never watched our rivals skate, we never do, and we were ready. Everything was fine with the ice. We usually do not have issues with the throw jump that we couldn’t manage this time. But we will get over it," he added.

Germany’s Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won Olympic pairs gold, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China took silver, while Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford settled for the bronze.

Tarasova and Morozov earlier won silver in figure skating team event.