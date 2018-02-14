IOC chief Bach content with Olympic Athletes from Russia in PyeongChang — bobsledder

PYEONGCHANG, February 14. /TASS/. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach is content with the way the Russian athletes are abiding by the rules of their participation in the 2018 Winter Games in the neutral status, Russian bobsledder Maxim Andrianov told TASS on Wednesday.

Andrianov said that earlier in the day the IOC president held a personal meeting with athletes from Russia at the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

"Bach told us that the IOC had no critical remarks to make on the way the Olympic athletes from Russia are abiding by the rules," Andrianov said in an interview with TASS. "He (Bach) said that he was in constant contact with his subordinates and they are telling him that there are no claims whatsoever to the Russian athletes as they are meeting all requirements and everything is okay."

The meeting with IOC President Bach was held in the mountainous Olympic Village and was attended by Russian athletes, who were not participating in Wednesday’s competitions and had no scheduled practice sessions.

"I have learnt about the meeting (with Bach) today only," Andrianov said. "As far as I understand, it was the initiative of the IOC president to organize this meeting as it seemed important for him to speak to the (Russian) athletes and to hear their opinions."

The Russian bobsledder also said that Bach explained why invitations were not extended to many athletes from Russia and how the IOC commissions and groups worked to resolve the situation regarding doping abuse allegations in Russian sports.

"Bach told us that there were experts, who investigated everything thoroughly and in regard to each athlete," Andrianov said. "The IOC had certain doubts concerning doping samples of particular athletes from Russia."

"The meeting consisted of two parts - Bach held a speech in the first part telling us why Russian athletes ended up in such situation and in the second part he offered an opportunity for each athlete to ask a question," Andrianov continued.

"Numerous questions followed and Bach tried to answer each of them," the Russian bobsledder said. "I think this meeting was equally important both for us and for him."

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude on February 25.

Athletes from Russia have so far won a total of five medals at the Olympics in PyeongChang. The set of medals is currently made up of the bronze of Semen Elistratov in short track speed skating, the silver in figure skating team competition, the bronze in curling mixed doubles, the bronze of cross-country skier Yulia Belorukova in women’s sprint classic and the bronze of Alexander Bolshunov in men’s cross-country skiing sprint classic.