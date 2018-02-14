Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Dutch speed skater Ter Mors wins 1,000m race in PyeongChang with new Olympic record

Sport
February 14, 15:23 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The previous record remained unchanged for 16 years

Jorien Ter Mors

Jorien Ter Mors

© AP Photo/John Locher

PYEONGCHANG, February 14. /TASS/. Dutch speed skater Jorien Ter Mors won in women’s 1,000 meters race on Wednesday at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang setting a new Olympic record, which remained unchanged for 16 years.

Ter Mors raced the distance to win the gold in 1 minute 13.56 seconds beating the previous Olympic record of 1 minute 13.83 seconds set by US speed skater Chris Witty at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The silver and bronze of today’s 1,000 meters race went to Japanese speed skaters Nao Kodaira (+0.26 seconds) and Miho Takagi (+0.42 seconds) respectively.

The gold won by Ter Mors is the fifth one for the Dutch team at the Olympics in PyeongChang. In all, the team from the Netherlands boasts a total of 11 medals (5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude on February 25.

