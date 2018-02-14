Russia’s legendary pole vaulter and IOC official Isinbayeva gives birth to second child

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 12:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic champion and an official with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Yelena Isinbayeva gave birth to her second child, athlete’s former coach Yevgeny Trofimov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yelena gave birth to a boy," Trofimov said. "She delivered her son on February 13 in Monaco."

Read also

WADA: Legendary Isinbayeva suits role of ambassador for clean sports in Russia

Four years ago Isinbayeva, who comes from the Russian city of Volgograd, was residing in Monte Carlo and on June 28, 2014 she gave birth there to her daughter Eva.

Russia’s pole vault queen Isinbayeva, 35, wrapped up with her skyrocketing sports career during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where she did not participate after the whole Russian track and field team was banned from the Games over doping abuse allegations.

In August 2016, she was elected as Russia’s representative to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission.

Besides two Olympic golds, Isinbayeva is a triple world champion (2005, 2007 and 2013), having set a total of 28 world records, and is currently considered the greatest female pole-vaulter of all time.

She was the first woman ever to clear the five-meter high jump having achieved the feat in 2005. Her current outdoor record of 5.06 meters, set in August of 2009 in Zurich, remains unsurpassed.

Her indoor world record of 5.01 meters, set in Stockholm in February 2012, remained unbeaten for over a year, when in March 2013 US pole-vaulter, Jenn Suhr broke it with a 5.02-meter record to become the second female athlete to ever clear the five-meter mark.

The IAAF named Isinbayeva the Female Athlete of the Year in 2004, 2005 and 2008. In all, she has been champion on nine major occasions, which include champion titles at the Olympics, World Outdoor and Indoor, as well as European Outdoor and Indoor competitions.

