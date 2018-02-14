Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian athletes miss 2018 Olympics as they were not on national federations’ rosters

Sport
February 14, 11:36 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Earlier in the day, IOC spokesman said that the world’s governing Olympic body had reasons for not extending invitations to Sergey Gryaztsov and Dmitry Popov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

PYEONGCHANG, February 14. /TASS/. Two Russian athletes, speed skater Sergey Gryaztsov and bobsledder Dmitry Popov, did not go to the 2018 Winter Games as they were not included in the Olympic roster by their respective national sports federations, a spokesman for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) told TASS on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division in PyeongChang announced earlier in the day that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made a mistake failing to extend Olympic invitations to Gryaztsov and Popov although their participation in the 2018 Winter Games had been approved by the IOC task group.

Read also

Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake

"They were not on the Olympic rosters of their national sports federations since the very beginning as they did not accomplish the necessary athletic norms and did meet the required sports criteria," Konstantin Vybornov said in an interview with TASS.

"The IOC has initially approved them and that is why nobody refused anyone and no one was banned," the Russian Olympic official said. "They are not participating in the Olympics because of insufficient sports results."

Earlier in the day, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told journalists in PyeongChang that the world’s governing Olympic body had reasons for not extending invitations to Gryaztsov and Popov.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games kicked off in PyeongChang with an official opening ceremony on February 9 and will conclude on February 25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама