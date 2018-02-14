Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake

Sport
February 14, 7:01 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Speed skater Sergey Gryaztsov and bobsledder Dmitry Popov were on the list of 391 Russian athletes, whose participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics was approved by IOC working group

Share
1 pages in this article
©  AP/Eugene Hoshiko

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 14. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has failed to invite two athletes from Russia to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang by mistake, according to a statement of reasons of by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Read also
Viktor Ahn

CAS dismisses appeal by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against Olympics ban

Speed skater Sergey Gryaztsov and bobsledder Dmitry Popov were on the list of 391 Russian athletes, whose participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics was approved by IOC working group. However, the IOC list, sent to the Russian Olympic Committee, had only 389 names on it.

Eventually, CAS ruled that Gryaztsov and Popov had the right to compete in PyeongChang.

The mistake was uncovered during the CAS Ad Hoc Division’s session in PyeongChang to consider the appeal filed by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to invite them to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Ad Hoc Division dismissed the appeal last Friday.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters in PyeongChang on Wednesday morning that the organization had reasons not to invite Gryaztsov and Popov.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia." A total of 168 athletes from Russia are participating in the Games.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Olympics Ice Hockey: Stubborn Slovakia edges ‘Neutral’ Russia 3-2 in PyeongChang
7
Passion in PyeongChang: Valentine's Day embraces Olympic couples
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама