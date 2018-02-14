Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 14. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has failed to invite two athletes from Russia to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang by mistake, according to a statement of reasons of by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speed skater Sergey Gryaztsov and bobsledder Dmitry Popov were on the list of 391 Russian athletes, whose participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics was approved by IOC working group. However, the IOC list, sent to the Russian Olympic Committee, had only 389 names on it.

Eventually, CAS ruled that Gryaztsov and Popov had the right to compete in PyeongChang.

The mistake was uncovered during the CAS Ad Hoc Division’s session in PyeongChang to consider the appeal filed by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to invite them to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Ad Hoc Division dismissed the appeal last Friday.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters in PyeongChang on Wednesday morning that the organization had reasons not to invite Gryaztsov and Popov.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia." A total of 168 athletes from Russia are participating in the Games.