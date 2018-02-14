Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 150,000 people apply for fan-IDs to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup — minister

Sport
February 14, 0:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Ticket sales are not yet over, so we expect rather big interest," the Russian minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
Mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. More than 150,000 applications have been received for fan-IDs, which are required along with tickets for attending matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, Russian Minister of Communications Nikolai Nikiforov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

"Fan-IDs issuance centers have already been opened. About 150,000 applications have been received. Ticket sales are not yet over, so we expect rather big interest," he said.

According to the minister, fan-IDs proved their worth during the Confederations Cup in 2017, when some 500,000 such documents were issued, including to foreign fans. The ministry plans to issue up to two million fan IDs for the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

"No one has ever used such novelty as the fan-ID. We have spent a lot of time and effort and are thankful to our colleagues from FIFA, who have accepted such technological novelty, for their support," he noted.

The ministry of communications announced the launch of on-line registration for fan-IDs in late October 2017. The fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after both of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets to attend matches of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup tournaments in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the Confederations Cup.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Philippines eager to buy modern Russian weaponry — ambassador
2
Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin
3
Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
6
Kaspersky Lab files another lawsuit over US ban on use of its products
7
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама