Europa League Round 32 match CSKA Moscow vs Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda ends with 0-0 draw

BELGRADE, February 13. /TASS/. The first UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between CSKA Moscow and Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda has ended with 0-0 draw.

The game was played at Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium on Tuesday.

The game was preceded by a minute of silence for the victims of the An-148 passenger jet crash near Moscow. In the second half of the game, CSKA fans lit several flares. He match however was not stopped, despite thick smoke over the pitch.

A return game will be played at Moscow’s VEB Arena on February 21.