Russian embassy in Serbia offers assistance over football fan’s death

BELGRADE, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Serbia will provide all possible assistance over the death of a Russian football fan in Belgrade and will help organize transportation of the body to Russia, an embassy spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

Local media reported earlier that a 37-year-old Russian national, who had arrived in Belgrade to fan for Russia’s CSKA FC in Tuesday’s UEFA Europa League match vs Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda, died of heart attack.

"The embassy is in contact with the local authorities to take all necessary measures. The consular department has got in touch with the man’s relatives and is working to help organize transportation of his body to Russia," the embassy spokesman said.