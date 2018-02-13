Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy in Serbia offers assistance over football fan’s death

Sport
February 13, 20:53 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Local media reported earlier that a 37-year-old Russian national, who had arrived in Belgrade to see UEFA Europa League match, died of heart attack

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

CSKA Moscow loses 1:2 to Manchester United, out of UEFA Champions League

BELGRADE, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Serbia will provide all possible assistance over the death of a Russian football fan in Belgrade and will help organize transportation of the body to Russia, an embassy spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

Local media reported earlier that a 37-year-old Russian national, who had arrived in Belgrade to fan for Russia’s CSKA FC in Tuesday’s UEFA Europa League match vs Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda, died of heart attack.

"The embassy is in contact with the local authorities to take all necessary measures. The consular department has got in touch with the man’s relatives and is working to help organize transportation of his body to Russia," the embassy spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Philippines eager to buy modern Russian weaponry — ambassador
2
Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin
3
Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
6
Kaspersky Lab files another lawsuit over US ban on use of its products
7
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама