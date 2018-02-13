Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to open 130 fan-ID issuance centers ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
February 13, 16:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the World Cup as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as a visa for foreign visitors

Share
1 pages in this article
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia will open 130 centers for issuing fan-IDs, which are required along with tickets for attending matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, Irina Grigoryeva, an official with the Russian Sports Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Within the frames of preparations for the 2018 World Cup we are planning to open 30 offices for the issuance of fan-IDs as well as 100 additional centers near 12 stadiums selected to host matches," Grigoryeva said.

In late October, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced the launch of an on-line registration process for obtaining new fan-IDs, which are required to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

More news on
2014 FIFA World Cup
© Artem Korotayev/TASS

Russia guarantees security of Ukrainian journalists at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia shells out around $6.7 bln for 2018 World Cup preparations

Moscow hotels 75% booked for 2018 FIFA World Cup

A holder of the fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after both of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets to attend matches of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup tournaments in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the Confederations Cup.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash
2
Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy
3
Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities
6
Yakutian Laika’s clone: Reviving Siberian ancient traditions and breeds
7
Press review: Who’s coming to Russia’s 2018 vote and German gurus say China seeks EU rift
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама