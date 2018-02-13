Russia to open 130 fan-ID issuance centers ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia will open 130 centers for issuing fan-IDs, which are required along with tickets for attending matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, Irina Grigoryeva, an official with the Russian Sports Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Within the frames of preparations for the 2018 World Cup we are planning to open 30 offices for the issuance of fan-IDs as well as 100 additional centers near 12 stadiums selected to host matches," Grigoryeva said.

In late October, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media announced the launch of an on-line registration process for obtaining new fan-IDs, which are required to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournament in Russia as it grants admittance to the stadiums and also serves as visa for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after both of the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets to attend matches of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup tournaments in Russia. They were available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services during the Confederations Cup.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.