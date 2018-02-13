Russia’s Bolshunov wins Olympic bronze in men’s cross-country sprint classic

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won bronze on Tuesday in men’s sprint classic competition of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The athlete from Russia finished the distance only 0.02 seconds behind Italy’s Federico Pellegrino, who finished the sprint race second to bring his team the silver.

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won the gold as he raced the distance with the result of 3 minutes 5.75 seconds leaving his closest contender Pellegrino 1.34 seconds behind on the finish line.

The sprint classic was the inaugural Olympic start for the 21-year-old Russian cross-country skier and therefore his first ever Olympic medal to win.

The medal brought by Bolshunov is the fifth for athletes from Russia at the 2018 Olympics. The previous four were the bronze of Semen Elistratov in short track speed skating, the silver in figure skating team competition, the bronze in curling mixed doubles and the bronze of Yulia Belorukova in cross-country ladies’ sprint classic.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).