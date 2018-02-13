Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian athlete Belorukova wins Olympic bronze in cross-country skiing classic sprint

Sport
February 13, 15:38 UTC+3

Sweden’s Stina Nilsson brought her national team the gold

Silver medal winner Maiken Caspersen Falla, gold medal winner Stina Nilsson and bronze medal winner Yulia Belorukova

Silver medal winner Maiken Caspersen Falla, gold medal winner Stina Nilsson and bronze medal winner Yulia Belorukova

© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

PYEONGCHANG, February 13. /TASS/.Russia’s cross-country skier Yulia Belorukova won bronze on Tuesday in ladies’ sprint classic competition of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The athlete from Russia finished the distance 3.37 seconds behind Sweden’s Stina Nilsson, who brought her national team the gold. The Norwegian cross-country skier Maiken Caspersen Falla raced to win the silver with 3.03 seconds behind Nilsson at the finish line.

The medal brought by Belorukova is the fourth for athletes from Russia at the 2018 Olympics. The previous three were the bronze of Semen Elistratov in speed skating, the silver in figure skating team competition and the bronze in curling mixed doubles.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

