Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International Weightlifting Federation lifts temporary suspensions of two Russian athletes

Sport
February 13, 13:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IWF Executive Board ruled on September 30 to suspend the Russian Weightlifting Federation as well as eight other national weightlifting federations

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Chen

Oleg Chen

© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) ruled to lift provisional suspensions of two Russian weightlifters imposed last year over doping abuse allegations, Russian sports lawyer Artyom Patsev said on Tuesday.

Read also

International Weightlifting Federation declines Russia’s ban for 2017 World Championship

Ruslan Albegov, the 2012 Olympics bronze medalist and two-time European and World champion, was temporarily suspended as of November 13, 2017, and Oleg Chen was suspended last month. Both suspensions were imposed on suspicion of anti-doping rules violations.

"Specialists from Clever Consult legal agency managed to obtain the lift of provisional suspensions imposed on Russian weightlifters Ruslan Albegov and Oleg Chen, accused of anti-doping rules violations based on supplementary documents to the McLaren report," Patsev wrote in his Facebook account.

"The provisional suspensions were imposed by the International Weightlifting Federation within the frames of the ongoing investigation," Patsev said. "The arguments provided by the Clever Consult convinced the IWF that the imposed suspensions were unfair and needed to be lifted."

The IWF Executive Board ruled at its session in Bucharest on September 30 to suspend the Russian Weightlifting Federation as well as eight other national weightlifting federations for the period of one year.

The suspensions followed after the reanalysis of doping samples of many weightlifters from the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics tested positive for banned performance enhancing drugs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Experts decode possible cause behind An-148 jet crash
2
Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy
3
Culture minister alarmed at US erotic drama ‘stealing the show’ in Russian cinemas
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Ex-Georgian leader calls on German chancellor and EU to help him oppose Kiev’s authorities
6
Yakutian Laika’s clone: Reviving Siberian ancient traditions and breeds
7
Press review: Who’s coming to Russia’s 2018 vote and German gurus say China seeks EU rift
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама