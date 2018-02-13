Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian PM Medvedev congratulates national curlers with 2018 Olympic bronze

Sport
February 13, 12:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is the first Olympic medal in the history of the Russian curling

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnytsky

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnytsky

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated on Tuesday the country’s duo of curlers with winning the bronze of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Earlier on Tuesday in the bronze medal match in curling mixed doubles, a competition that has been introduced at the Olympics for the first time, Russian pair of Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnytsky routed the Norwegian duo of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten with the 8-4 victory.

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnytsky

Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team takes bronze at Winter Olympic Games

This bronze in mixed doubles is also the very first Olympic medal won by Russian curlers at all Winter Games.

"This is the first Olympic medal in the history of the Russian curling," Prime Minister Medvedev wrote in his Twitter account. "I congratulate Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii with the bronze in PyeongChang!"

The medal brought by the curlers was the third for athletes from Russia at the 2018 Olympics. The previous two were the bronze of Semen Elistratov in speed skating and the silver in figure skating team competition.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

