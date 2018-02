PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 13. /TASS/. Russian skier Pavel Trikhichev has been taken to hospital after crashing in the Downhill portion of the Men's Alpine Combined race at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, skiing coach Anastasia Popkova told TASS.

On Tuesday, Trikhichev crashed in the downhill race and could not continue.

"There are several bruises; he’s been sent to hospital. He is being examined now," Popkova said.