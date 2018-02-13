Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japanese speedskater Kei Saito leaves Olympic village after failed doping test

Sport
February 13, 5:57 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

This is the first doping violation case registered by the CAS Anti-doping Division in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, February 13. /TASS/. Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito was suspended from the 2018 PyeongChang Games and has to leave the Olympic village after a positive doping test, according to the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS).

"Kei Saito (short track speed skating, Japan), positive out-of-competition test with Acetazolamide (diuretic/masking agent/specified substance); an order on request for a provisional suspension has been issued by the CAS ADD; the athlete accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village; as a consequence, the athlete is provisionally suspended from competing at the OWG PyeongChang 2018 and at any future ISU competition pending the resolution of this matter," CAS Anti-doping Division commented on the situation.

This is the first doping violation case registered by the CAS Anti-doping Division in PyeongChang. However, according to CAS, no results from the Games have been affected by the violation.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea will end on February 25.

