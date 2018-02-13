Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team takes bronze at Winter Olympic Games

Sport
February 13, 5:06 updated at: February 13, 5:21 UTC+3

The Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team defeated the Norwegian team in the match for third place

PYEONGCHANG, February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s "neutral" mixed doubles curling team defeated the Norwegian team in the match for third place in the double-mixed discipline at the Olympic Games in South Korean PyeongChang with a score of 8:4.

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnytsky represented the team of Olympic athletes from Russia. The Norwegian national team included Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.

This is the second time the team of Olympic athletes from Russia defeated the Norwegians in the Olympics - in the preliminary round, the Russians took the lead with a score of 4:3. Krushelnytsky and Bryzgalova became the first curlers from Russia to win the Olympic medal.

This is the first Winter Olympic Games to hold curling competitions among mixed pairs.

Thus, the Olympic athletes from Russia currently have three medals (one silver and two bronze). Previously, short-track speed skater Semion Elistratov finished third in Men’s 1,500m at the Olympic Games and the Russia’s "neutral" team won the silver medal in the team figure skating event.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia.".

