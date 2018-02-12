Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin and FIFA president discuss preparations for World Cup

February 12, 20:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Peskov added that the Russian leader has "very good and constructive personal relationship" with the FIFA president

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a meeting with head of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Gianni Infantino.

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

At the start of the meeting, Putin said that preparations for the FIFA World Cup were planned to be discussed.

Infantino, in turn, offered condolences over Sunday’s plane crash in Moscow region.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that "Russia continues preparations for the World Cup, much of the work has already been done." "These are the issues that will be discussed with Mr. Infantino," he added.

Peskov added that the Russian leader had "very good and constructive personal relationship" with the FIFA president.

