Kremlin states WADA informant’s latest interview reveals mentally disturbed individual

Sport
February 12, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman castigated ex-Director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov blasting his remarks about Vladimir Putin as 'pure lies'

Grigory Rodchenkov

Grigory Rodchenkov

© Vitaliy Belousov/TASS

Gennady Rodchenkov

Putin admits appointing Rodchenkov as head of Russian anti-doping lab was a 'mistake'

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the latest interview by ex-Director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov as allegations made by a person plagued with psychological problems.

"Such remarks and allegations by a man who is portrayed even in the documentary as a man with emotional, if not mental problems, and it is obviously clear that he cannot be taken seriously," Peskov said on Monday. The spokesman commented on yet another round of allegations over the Russia doping scandal, which Rodchenkov made public in a recent interview with US-based CBS TV.

"Any accusations against our country concerning this matter are absolutely groundless," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "Moreover, what he [Rodchenkov] said about President Putin is nothing but a pure lie."

On June 18, 2016, Russia’s Investigative Committee pressed criminal charges against ex-Director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov over his abuse of authority. None of the 700 athletes, coaches and sports medics questioned by investigators across Russia reported the use of banned substances, such as the notorious Duchess steroid cocktail, during training sessions before competitions in 2013-2014, as Rodchenkov claimed. On September 21, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested him in absentia.

In November 2017, the Russian Investigative Committee announced that it would seek the extradition of Rodchenkov who had absconded to the US in 2015. In addition, an obstruction of justice charge was filed against him. According to Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko, evidence has been collected to prove that Rodchenkov destroyed athletes’ samples in breach of international standards for WADA laboratories.

Rodchenkov headed Russia’s anti-doping center from 2006 to 2015. He has been residing in the United States since late 2015 and is currently a WADA informer.

