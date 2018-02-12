Minister hails figure skaters’ Olympic silver as proof they rank among world’s best

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 12. /TASS/. By clinching second place, the Russian ‘neutral’ figure skaters at the Olympic Games team events in PyeongChang prove that figure skaters from Russia rank among the leaders in this sport, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS.

The Figure Skating Team Event was wrapped up on Monday. The silver was brought home by Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova (ladies’ single skating), Mikhail Kolyada (men’s single skating), Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev (ice dance), and Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert (pair skating).

"I am very happy for everyone. This medal proves that our athletes rank among the leaders in global figure skating. I congratulate everybody who fought for this medal and wish our figure skaters success in the individual competitions," Kolobkov stated.

Following the Russian Olympic Committee’s suspension, the Olympic Athletes from Russia are competing at the Games in PyeongChang under the Olympic flag. This medal became the second for the Russian ‘neutral’ athletes at the Games in PyeongChang. On February 10, Semen Elistratov won a bronze in the men’s 1,500 meters short-track speed skating.

The 2018 Olympic Games will end on February 25.