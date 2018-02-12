Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals

Russian figure skaters won 2018 Olympics silver in team competition. Competing at the Olympics in the neutral status, the team of Russian figure skaters collected an overall of 66 points to win the silver. The gold went to the Canadian team with 73 points and Team USA was awarded the bronze with 62 points. Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women’s figure skating short programme. Medvedeva, the reigning world champion, was awarded 81.06 for her performance. See the best moments of Russian figure skaters' performances