Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals

Sport
February 12, 13:33 UTC+3

Russian figure skaters won 2018 Olympics silver in team competition

Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the ice after their second place finish in the figure skating team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the ice after their second place finish in the figure skating team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the ice after their second place finish in the figure skating team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova finished first in ladies’ free program of the team event
Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova finished first in ladies’ free program of the team event
Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova finished first in ladies’ free program of the team event
© AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Alina Zagitova performs in the ladies single free skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Alina Zagitova performs in the ladies single free skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Alina Zagitova performs in the ladies single free skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Russian figure skaters Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Solovyov won the third place in the team short dance
Russian figure skaters Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Solovyov won the third place in the team short dance
Russian figure skaters Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Solovyov won the third place in the team short dance
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Mikhail Kolyada was ranked second after men’s short, men’s free programmes
Mikhail Kolyada was ranked second after men’s short, men’s free programmes
Mikhail Kolyada was ranked second after men’s short, men’s free programmes
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russian athletes Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won bronze in pair skating free programme
Russian athletes Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won bronze in pair skating free programme
Russian athletes Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won bronze in pair skating free programme
© AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women’s figure skating short programme. Medvedeva, the reigning world champion, was awarded 81.06 for her performance
Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women’s figure skating short programme. Medvedeva, the reigning world champion, was awarded 81.06 for her performance
Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women’s figure skating short programme. Medvedeva, the reigning world champion, was awarded 81.06 for her performance
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ice dancers Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev perform their free dance as part of the figure skating team event
Ice dancers Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev perform their free dance as part of the figure skating team event
Ice dancers Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev perform their free dance as part of the figure skating team event
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ice dancers Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev
Ice dancers Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev
Ice dancers Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev
© EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform in the pair skating short program team event
Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform in the pair skating short program team event
Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform in the pair skating short program team event
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russian figure skaters won 2018 Olympics silver in team competition. Competing at the Olympics in the neutral status, the team of Russian figure skaters collected an overall of 66 points to win the silver. The gold went to the Canadian team with 73 points and Team USA was awarded the bronze with 62 points. Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record in the women’s figure skating short programme. Medvedeva, the reigning world champion, was awarded 81.06 for her performance. See the best moments of Russian figure skaters' performances

2018 Winter Olympics
