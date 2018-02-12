Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ROC chief lauds Russian figure skaters’ results at 2018 Olympics

Sport
February 12, 11:51 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Competing at the Olympics under the neutral status, figure skaters from Russia chalked up an overall of 66 points to win the silver

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG, February 12. /TASS/. The silver medals clinched by Russian figure skaters in a team competition event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang is a well-deserved result, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov told TASS over the phone.

Read also
Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev

Russian figure skaters win 2018 Olympics silver in team competition

"(This is) an excellent result, I want to congratulate everyone. They were great and deserved the award. I would like to extend special congratulations to the coaches," Zhukov said.

"Every medal now is worthy of special congratulations. This is just a beginning. Each participant in the team event has a good chance of winning medals [in individual competitions]," he stressed.

Olympic debutants - Evgenia Medvedeva, 18, and Alina Zagitova, 15 - contributed to the overall success. Zagitova took home the gold in the free skating event, while Medvedeva was second to none in the short program breaking the world record. "Zhenya (Evgenia) and Alina are the two best figure skaters," Zhukov emphasized.

Competing at the Olympics under the neutral status, figure skaters from Russia chalked up an overall of 66 points to win the silver. The gold went to the Canadian team with 73 points, and Team USA was awarded the bronze with 62 points.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and under the neutral status of Olympic Athletes from Russia.

This is the second medal for Russian ‘neutral’ athletes at the 2018 Winter Games. Short track speed skater Semen Elistratov won the bronze on February 10 in the men’s 1,500 meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s top figure skaters setting world records and clinching Olympic medals
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
4
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
5
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s biggest lender and shipping company strike $106 mln deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама