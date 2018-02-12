Russian figure skaters win 2018 Olympics silver in team competition

PYEONGCHANG, February 12. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev won on Monday silver medals in team competition event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Competing at the Olympics in the neutral status, the team of Russian figure skaters collected an overall of 66 points to win the silver. The gold went to the Canadian team with 73 points and Team USA was awarded the bronze with 62 points.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

This is the second medal for the team of Olympic athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Games. Russian short track speed skater Semen Elistratov won bronze on February 10 in men’s 1,500 meters.