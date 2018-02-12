Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, February 12. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova finished first on Monday in ladies’ free program of the team event of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The team of figure skaters from Russia is currently second with 58 points behind Canada, which boasts 63 points and ahead of the United States with 53 points.

The winner of the figure skating team event will be determined later in the day after the Ice Dance Free Dance competition.

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).