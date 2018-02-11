WADA - Investigative Committee cooperation still missing - WADA’s head

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 11. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) still has not reached an agreement with the Russian Investigative Committee to cooperate in probe into manipulations at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, WADA’s President Craig Reedie told TASS.

In November 2017, WADA’s head said the organization accepted the Investigative Committee’s invitation to cooperate in probe into doping violations.

In reply to a question whether this cooperation is underway, WADA’s president said: "No. We were invited and a suggestion was made that we should work together with the Investigative Committee of Russia. We originally wrote and said yes, and nothing happened."

"I understand that it was about three weeks ago, we went back to them and still nothing has happened," he continued. "As far as I am concerned, the ball is very firmly in the hands of your Investigative Committee."

WADA insists its specialists are allowed to the doping tests at the Moscow lab, which had been sealed due to investigative actions. Unless this condition is observed, WADA refuses to recognize the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) complies with the organization’s code.

The investigation

On June 8, 2016, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case against ex-Director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov over abuse of authority. On September 21, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested him in absentia. Rodchenkov is currently under investigation and has been placed on a wanted list.

In November 2017, the Russian Investigative Committee announced that it would seek the extradition of Rodchenkov who absconded to the US in 2015. In addition, an obstruction of justice charge was filed against him. According to Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko, evidence has been collected to prove that Rodchenkov destroyed athletes’ samples in breach of international standards for WADA laboratories.

Rodchenkov headed Russia’s anti-doping center in 2006-2015. He has remained in the United States since late 2015 and is currently a WADA informer.

WADA insists the Russian side recognizes McLaren’s report, which claims a state-backed doping system in Russia.