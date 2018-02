PYEONGCHANG, February 11. /TASS/. Holland’s speed skater Sven Kramer won a gold medal at the Olympic Games Mens’ 5,000m on Sunday.

His time was 6:09:76.

Canada’s Ted-Jan Broemen was the second (+1.85), and Norway’s Sverre Junde Pedersen was the third to come to the finish line (+1.85).