PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 11. /TASS/. Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger won a gold medal in 15k, Skiathlon at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Sunday.

His result is 1:16:20.

Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby (+8.0) and Hans Christer Holund (+9.9) were second and third. Russian skier Denis Spitsov (+12.7) was the fourth .

The 2018 Winter Games are held in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 9 through to February 25.