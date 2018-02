PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 11. /TASS/. Russian athletes Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won bronze in Pair Skating Free Skating at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Sunday.

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were the first. Italy’s Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek won silver medals.