Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record

PYEONGCHANG, February 11. /TASS/. Russian female figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva set the world record and became the first in the team short dance at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She earned 81.06 points and renewed her previous record set at the 2017 team championship in Tokyo (80.85 points). Medvedeva also holds world records in the free program (160.46) and the sum of two programs (241.31).

Carolina Kostner from Italy is second (75.1 points) and Kaetlyn Osmond from Canada is third with 71.38 points.

The result showed by Medvedeva makes it possible for the team of Olympic athletes from Russia to hold the second place after the short dance and continue the race for medals.

The team event will end on February 12.

According to the decision of the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ under the Olympic flag.