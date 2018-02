PYEONGCHANG, February 11. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Solovyov won the third place in the team short dance at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir from Canada are the first, followed by Maia and Alex Shibutani from the United States.

The ice dance team event will end on February 12.