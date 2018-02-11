Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals

Sport
February 11, 5:07 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky lost the first match to the US team but defeated the mixed doubles curling teams from Norway, Finland, China and the Republic of Korea later on

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG, February 11. /TASS/. The Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team will play with the team from Switzerland in semi-finals of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The team of athletes from Russia (Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky) lost the first match to the US team (3:9) but defeated the mixed doubles curling teams from Norway (4:3), Finland (7:5), China (6:5) and the Republic of Korea (6:5) later on. The Russian team lost two other matches to Canadian and Swiss teams (2:8 and 8:9 respectively) but qualified for semi-finals.

According to the decision of the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ under the Olympic flag.

