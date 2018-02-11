Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals

PYEONGCHANG, February 11. /TASS/. The Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team will play with the team from Switzerland in semi-finals of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The team of athletes from Russia (Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky) lost the first match to the US team (3:9) but defeated the mixed doubles curling teams from Norway (4:3), Finland (7:5), China (6:5) and the Republic of Korea (6:5) later on. The Russian team lost two other matches to Canadian and Swiss teams (2:8 and 8:9 respectively) but qualified for semi-finals.

According to the decision of the International Olympic Committee, Russian athletes compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ under the Olympic flag.